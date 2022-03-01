Melissa Liedkie's New Book 'Zane and Calli's Adventure in ThrowAwayLand' is a Fun and Exciting Magical Trip of 2 Kids and Their Dog Down Into a Strange Land

GRAPEVINE, Texas - March 1, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author, Melissa Liedkie, a marketing professional who spent the last twenty-five years developing winning marketing strategies for Fortune 500 companies, has completed her most recent book "Zane and Calli's Adventure in ThrowAwayLand": a thrilling journey of Zane and Calli as they find themselves, together with their dog, magically wooshed into ThrowAwayLand. On their journey, they face challenges and overcome obstacles as they go in search of the lost dishes.

Liedkie shares, "Zane's eyes twinkled with excitement as he chatted in low tones with his older sister, Calli, over dinner. 'Aren't you excited?' he said.

Calli giggled with nervous anticipation as Zane wondered aloud about where their next magical adventure would take them. Little did they know—very soon, Zane, Calli, and their dog, Chuey, are swooshed into ThrowAwayLand, and they must go in search for the lost dishes they accidentally threw away. In ThrowAwayLand, they battle a spaghetti tornado and are forced to find clever ways to battle the wicked king Brussels Sprout, cross a sea of Jilly-Jell-O, and tackle a towering mac-and-cheese maze before they see the light that leads back home to the safety of their warm kitchen. With a wink and a smile, they promise to be more careful and not throw dishes away anymore."

Published by Fulton Books, Melissa Liedkie's fantastic storybook is a feel-good read that will also remind the children not to throw their dishes away and be mindful of everything they do. Parents and their kids can surely enjoy this story together!

Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase "Zane and Calli's Adventure in ThrowAwayLand" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

