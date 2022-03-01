Author Joy Harding's New Book, 'Boundary Waters Search and Rescue: Beyond Imagination' is a Spiritual Love Story of Unimaginable Twists and Turns

NEW YORK - March 1, 2022 - (

Joy Harding, a Minnesota native with strong Christian faith, completed her new book, "Boundary Waters Search And Rescue: Beyond Imagination; Book Two in the Boundary Waters Search and Rescue Series": a faith-based love story.

Harding shares, "When a chance encounter in the Emergency Room leaves Ely physician Jack Lockwood reeling from the opening of a long-buried wound, he and Liz struggle to cope. Little did they know the sweeping life changes that would come out of their distressed prayers that night. Through the pain of almost forgotten regrets to new joys, their faith leads them on a journey only God could orchestrate. An old foe, unimaginable twists, and deep disappointments challenge both Jack's and Liz's faith and their young marriage. Will their love survive strong and intact, or will the pain of the past overcome the promise of the future?"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joy Harding's new book offers an engaging story of incredible twists and turns that answer the question can love conquer all?

Readers can purchase "Boundary Waters Search And Rescue: Beyond Imagination; Book Two in the Boundary Waters Search and Rescue Series" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

