Booth Milovnik's New Book 'Asterisk: A Wildcard Character' Is a Compelling Story of a Man as Seen Through the Lenses of Different People

Fulton Books author, Booth Milovnik, a proud foster parent to 12 children, has completed his most recent book "Asterisk: A Wildcard Character": a page-turning tale about a man's life and his various roles in the lives of people he encountered. It is an accumulation of different stories from the perspectives of those who know him. There are heartwarming letters from his childhood, compelling anecdotes from his mother and wife, and other honest narratives from people who have something to share about the man named Matthew.
Milovnik shares, "In January of 1983, fourteen-year-old Cindy found out that she was pregnant. Her faith-filled mother was crushed. She ended up giving birth and naming the baby Matthew. Cindy ended up calling Matthew her little asterisk. As Cindy tells us the story of her life, Matthew seems to be a footnote to everything that happens. But Matthew is not just an asterisk in his mother's story. Family members and friends also share their stories, and Matthew seems to be an asterisk in all of them. Who is Matthew? Who is his father? Just how important is Matthew to everyone he encounters as he grows up? Read stories that are raw and emotional. Sometimes funny, often sad, but always compelling. Enjoy this unconventional look at someone's life through the eyes of many different people, including Matthew himself."
Published by Fulton Books, Booth Milovnik's book is an interesting read proving that a person can be good in one story but at the same time an irresponsible one to a different story.
Booth Milovnik has his own charms in telling a narrative. Definitely a must-read.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Asterisk: A Wildcard Character" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.