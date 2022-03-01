Booth Milovnik's New Book 'Asterisk: A Wildcard Character' Is a Compelling Story of a Man as Seen Through the Lenses of Different People

NEW YORK - March 1, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author, Booth Milovnik, a proud foster parent to 12 children, has completed his most recent book "Asterisk: A Wildcard Character": a page-turning tale about a man's life and his various roles in the lives of people he encountered. It is an accumulation of different stories from the perspectives of those who know him. There are heartwarming letters from his childhood, compelling anecdotes from his mother and wife, and other honest narratives from people who have something to share about the man named Matthew.

Milovnik shares, "In January of 1983, fourteen-year-old Cindy found out that she was pregnant. Her faith-filled mother was crushed. She ended up giving birth and naming the baby Matthew. Cindy ended up calling Matthew her little asterisk. As Cindy tells us the story of her life, Matthew seems to be a footnote to everything that happens. But Matthew is not just an asterisk in his mother's story. Family members and friends also share their stories, and Matthew seems to be an asterisk in all of them. Who is Matthew? Who is his father? Just how important is Matthew to everyone he encounters as he grows up? Read stories that are raw and emotional. Sometimes funny, often sad, but always compelling. Enjoy this unconventional look at someone's life through the eyes of many different people, including Matthew himself."

Published by Fulton Books, Booth Milovnik's book is an interesting read proving that a person can be good in one story but at the same time an irresponsible one to a different story.

Booth Milovnik has his own charms in telling a narrative. Definitely a must-read.

