Author Chris Ramdhani's New Book, 'The Upside-Down Tree', is a Poignant Collection of Poems Reflecting All He Has Experienced in His Life

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Chris Ramdhani, a native to Guyana who worked as a financial executive, has completed his new book, "The Upside-Down Tree": a heartfelt compilation of poetry.

Ramdhani shares, "His poems, written during his years in business, show glimmers of his lyrical awareness. They are unassuming. They reveal the connectiveness of everyday events and living things to the all-pervasive, eternal governance—hidden and often ignored—while exposing simple truths, aligning them with the healing power of ubiquitous silence. His unpretentious village life—a vigor of green branches and blooms—animates his poetic landscape with beauty and strength."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chris Ramdhani's new book provides a lyrically beautiful look through the eyes of one man's life reflecting all of the beauty he has experienced in his life.

Readers can purchase "The Upside-Down Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: