Author Sarah Ensing's New Book, 'God's Truth for You' is an Endearing Bedtime Story That Assures Children That God Created Them for a Reason

Sarah Ensing, a proud wife and mother with strong faith, has completed her new book, "God's Truth For You": a faith based bedtime story.
Ensing shares," Join us on the bedtime adventure Mama is having as she tucks PeeWee in for the night and explains what God's truth means for her little flamingo. Did you know that God created PeeWee before her Mama even knew her? God does this for each one of us. He created you to be the wonderful individual you are today. This book is an important reminder to everyone that God created you on purpose and for a purpose. God will always be with you wherever life's adventure takes you."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Ensing's new book paired with vibrant illustrations gives children hope and encourages them to be true to themselves and that God will always love them.
Readers can purchase "God's Truth For You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.