Author Sarah Ensing's New Book, 'God's Truth for You' is an Endearing Bedtime Story That Assures Children That God Created Them for a Reason

Sarah Ensing, a proud wife and mother with strong faith, has completed her new book, "God's Truth For You": a faith based bedtime story.

Ensing shares," Join us on the bedtime adventure Mama is having as she tucks PeeWee in for the night and explains what God's truth means for her little flamingo. Did you know that God created PeeWee before her Mama even knew her? God does this for each one of us. He created you to be the wonderful individual you are today. This book is an important reminder to everyone that God created you on purpose and for a purpose. God will always be with you wherever life's adventure takes you."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Ensing's new book paired with vibrant illustrations gives children hope and encourages them to be true to themselves and that God will always love them.

Readers can purchase "God's Truth For You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

