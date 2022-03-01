Author Arika Vodenik's New Book, 'The Starry Eyed Girl', is an Endearing Tale of a Special Little Girl Who Learns That Her Worth Comes From Within

DALEVILLE, Ala. - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Arika Vodenik, a Southern Girl at heart and proud single mother, has completed her new book, "The Starry Eyed Girl": a delightful children's tale of a little girl who is different.

Vodenik shares, "Have you ever felt left out? A misfit? A misplaced puzzle piece? So often, people like us get taunted, teased, or bullied because of the things that make us so special. This book is for people like us.

Our story follows a little girl who feels this way. Follow along with her as she tries to find her place among the crowd. Join her in her journey as she discovers her worth and, more importantly, how being different is a gift.

This little girl offers hope in a time when many children are in dire need of it. So snuggle up, cuddle in, and submerge yourself in the story of our starry-eyed girl."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Arika Vodenik's new book shows children that their differences are a gift that make them special. Though others may not understand her special gift, the starry-eyed girl learns that she is special and unique all on her own.

Readers can purchase "The Starry Eyed Girl" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

