Dr. Rooman F. Ahad's New Book 'Amazing Abe Has Autism!' is a Lovely Tale From a Boy With Autism as He Tells Everyone About His Life

Fulton Books author Rooman F. Ahad, MD, a board-certified child neurologist with a special interest and supplemental training in the field of autism and neurobehavioral disorders, has completed her most recent book "Amazing Abe Has Autism!": a wonderful narrative from Abe as he lets readers know who he is and what he does in his day. He doesn't even fall short in sharing how he's so excited to tell his parents he loves them!
Dr. Ahad shares, "Abe is amazing. He has autism and works hard every day with his family and therapists to help him with his communication. The best part about Abe is his huge heart. He has so much love to give and loves to share his accomplishments with his family and friends. Abe understands that sometimes he can't tell everyone how he feels or what he is thinking. But he doesn't let this stop him from being the sweetest, kindest, and most fun boy you will ever meet! Come on this journey with Abe and watch him grow into an amazing young man."
Published by Fulton Books, Rooman F. Ahad's heartwarming creation sheds light on a special boy who is lively, beautiful, and full of potential. Here in this tale, the author wishes to bring awareness on special needs and autistic children and the wonderful fulfilling lives they can have.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Amazing Abe Has Autism!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
