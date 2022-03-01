Author Heidi Marqua's New Book, 'Here Comes the Rain' is an Endearing Tale of Two Friends Who Have a Fun Day Playing in the Rain

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Heidi Marqua, a California native and proud mother, has completed her new book, "Here Comes the Rain": a playful tale of two rainy day friends.

When Bird and Worm see dark clouds rolling in as they get ready to play, they know the rain is coming. The pair get ready when the wind picks up and begin to splash around once the rain falls. Puddles become mud and the wind gets wild, then Bird and Worm help one another to get warm and dry in the barn.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heidi Marqua's new book is another in the adventures of Bird and Worm that shows how friends can have fun and support one another, even on rainy days.

Readers can purchase "Here Comes the Rain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

