Zack Dyl's New Book 'Dylights 4' Brings Another Insightful, Funny, and Uplifting Collection of Thoughts and Messages for the Young and Old

Fulton Books author, Zack Dyl, a teacher, cartoonist (Dylights), music artist (Zack Dyl) and writer (Mind Album series), has completed his most recent book "Dylights 4": a brilliant booklet of one-liners carrying thoughts and random musings on life and daily living.

"Spiders look like they don't get enough protein."

"When people have an abnormally large burp, it's like they're possessed."

"I'm not shopping today. We're out of toilet paper. I'm shopping today."

"What's your favorite art: music, film, painting? Cloud formations."

"Beauty is like a vitamin for the mind."

Published by Fulton Books, Zack Dyl's pool of entertaining lines is another one of his illuminating pieces of work that leave the readers thinking.

Holding a variety of subjects and insight, this fourth book of his Dylights series is not just full of wisdom—but entertainment too.

Readers who wish to experience this wonderful work can purchase "Dylights 4" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

