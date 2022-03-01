Ann Rita Frazier's Book, 'Restoring Hope: The Journey Through Grieving Loss' is a Deeply Personal Bible Study to Provide Encouragement Through Faith

Ann Rita Frazier, a retired teacher and librarian, has completed her new book, "Restoring Hope: The Journey Through Grieving Loss": a 10-week bible study guide.
Frazier shares, "The Restoring Hope Bible study opens with a loss but ends with hope for the future. In this journey, you will begin with the initial place of shock, proceed through the 'valley of the shadow of death,' and arrive in the heights of healing and restoration.
"This study has scriptures, testimony, prayers, questions for reflection, and life application with room for responses within each chapter. This approach is an interactive way of learning and healing through meditation on God's Word by facing pointed questions to journal and pray through.
"The encouragement you will receive from this study is knowing that God has healing and restoration in your future. This ten-week course directs the reader to the Hope Giver, Jesus, while waiting for miracles of healing and restoration.
"As you accept the new way forward in your life, God will position you to use your testimony as an overcomer to reach out to others still struggling with losses in their lives."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ann Rita Frazier's new book was birthed of her own path to navigating the loss of her husband. The various phases of grief are detailed and explored in a way that will guide readers to their own spiritual healing when faced with hardship that seems insurmountable.
Readers can purchase "Restoring Hope: The Journey Through Grieving Loss" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
