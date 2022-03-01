Author Brian Schabert's New Book, 'A Christian's Sure Path to Abundant Life in Jesus Christ' is a Spiritual Guide to Meditation

LONG LAKE, Minn. - March 1, 2022 - (

)

Brian Schabert, a born-again Christian with strong faith, has completed his new book, "A Christian's Sure Path to Abundant Life in Jesus Christ": a guide to meditation.

Schabert shares, "The key to the abundant life in spirit, soul, and body is found in Joshua1:8 "This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success."

Meditation is the sure path to experience the abundant life that Jesus Christ came to give us. John 10:10 Jesus said, "I have come that they may have life and that they may have it more abundantly."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brian Schabert's new book derived of his own meditative journey as a born-again Christian seeks to guide others on the same path to understand and practice Bible-based meditation.

Readers can purchase "A Christian's Sure Path to Abundant Life in Jesus Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: