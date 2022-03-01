Isabella Gumbko's New Book 'Ghost Was Bored' is an Entertaining Journey of a Ghost as He Looks for the Cure to His Boredom

Fulton Books author, Isabella Gumbko, a college senior, has completed her most recent book "Ghost Was Bored": a humorous read about a bored ghost. In search of something exciting that will satisfy his mood, he did all sorts of things. Will he finally obtain the cure to boredom?
Gumbko shares, "Ghost was bored. He needed something to do, something exciting! His best friend Cat was no help. He was afraid of everything exciting. Together, they search for a cure to their boredom, and after many different ideas, they decided to learn magic, and where does magic come from? Books!
Join Ghost and Cat as they find the best cure to boredom and learn just how powerful books can be!"
Published by Fulton Books, Isabella Gumbko's book is an enjoyable storybook that brings enthusiasm to the readers. That's just how powerful books are.
The funny illustrations also made this work livelier.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Ghost Was Bored" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
