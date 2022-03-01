E.D. Nebeker's New Book, 'The Final Amen: A Kansas City Mystery' is a Fast-Paced Mystery Novel That Takes His Characters on a Whirlwind Adventure

NEW YORK - March 1, 2022 - (

E.D. Nebeker, an avid history buff with fascination about the past and its relevance in the present, has completed his new book, "The Final Amen: A Kansas City Mystery," a murder-mystery novel filled with unassuming characters that reader's won't expect.

E.D. writes, "The final amen is death! And a comforting cup of tea is Audrey Davis's last wish.

"When Doug Nolan stops by Audrey Davis's apartment at Hawthorne Meadows Retirement Community to deliver groceries, he discovers that she has taken her final breath, uttered her final prayer, and watched her final sermon as it wafts through the speakers of her ancient television set. Audrey Davis is dead, and murder hangs in the air."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, E.D. Nebeker's new book is filled with unexpected twists and turns as the main character digs deeper into the events that led up to the murder in the final Amen.

Readers can purchase "The Final Amen: A Kansas City Mystery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

