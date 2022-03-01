Author Alvin Riney's New Book, 'Piece of Clay' is a Gripping Tale of a Teen Who is Left to Navigate Life Without the 2 Most Important People in Her World

ST. LOUIS - March 1, 2022 - (

Alvin Riney, a Missouri family man who spent a gratifying career in special education, has completed his new book, "Piece of Clay": the intriguing tale of a teen after her life is ripped in two.

Riney shares, "Bella was shattered. Her world was turned upside down. The two people who had nurtured her, supported her in all her endeavors, taught her right and wrong, encouraged her independence and self-esteem were suddenly gone. Never to return. Pure devastation.

She is not alone in dealing with trials and tribulations.

The people of Elwood, Kansas, a small Midwestern city, battle through the ups and downs that life throws at them."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alvin Riney's new book shows the strength and comradery of small town life as a shaken community tried to overcome their circumstances together.

Readers can purchase "Piece of Clay" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

