Dominick Menefee's New Book 'The Story of Greed' is a Compelling Narrative That Expands on the Effects of Greed on One's Life

Fulton Books author Dominick Menefee, a passionate author who creates stories with substance, has completed his most recent book "The Story of Greed": an intriguing tale that revolves around a rich man in the early 1910s and his obsession for gold. Markus Rich has all the finest materials and a huge number of silver and gems under his possession. Despite being the richest man in town, Markus and his obsession with gold will lead him to a dangerous quest.

Menefee shares, "Some people in this world want more of what they don't need. Others crave things that they wish they had. This is the meaning of greed. It can cause the destruction of communities, other nations, and even the lives of those who stand in the way of their greed. That is what Markus Rich craves, and anyone who stands in his way shall pay the ultimate price with their lives."

Published by Fulton Books, Dominick Menefee's book is a stirring read that perfectly depicts a person who will do anything to satisfy his wants. Greed is considered as one of the seven deadly sins and this tale is surely deadly. Literally.

This thought-provoking story effortlessly leaves a mark in the lives of its readers.

