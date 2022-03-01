Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces Blog Post on Advantages of Working With an Oral Surgeon Who Has Dental Implant Experience



Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco, a team of best-in-class oral surgeons at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com, is proud to announce a new post. As the post explains, there could be a noticeable difference between the work of a typical specialist vs. an oral surgeon in San Francisco with decades of experience vis-a-vis dental implants.

"Many times, people will come to me to discuss dental implants. When I get into the oral examination, I can often find underlying problems," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Center in San Francisco. "My knowledge makes the difference in how I approach dental implant surgery for each patient."

The Bay Area community can review the new post by Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco on the advantages of finding an oral surgeon who specializes in dental implants at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/2021/12/you-need-a-specialist-oral-surgeon-for-dental-implants-not-a-general-dentist. Dr. Alex Rabinovich has an extensive background in oral surgery experience, including dental implantation, jaw surgery, and maxillofacial surgery. Interested persons can review the clinic website on dental implants for details at https://www.sfdentalimplants.com. If a person is experiencing a combination of dental and skin issues, the sister website for facial issues is at https://visage-sf.com. Dr. Rabinovich can meet for a no-obligation consultation to evaluate the mouth for dental implants and recommend potential oral surgery needs.

Here is the background on this release. If a Bay Area resident decides to review the best approach to dental implant surgery, he or she should compare a dentist vs. an oral surgeon in San Francisco. Regular dentistry can provide a variety of services, but not the right combination of skills for specific patients.

ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is located in the City's Financial District. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience set Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley. Residents in the surrounding area, including Marin County and Santa Clara County, can also reach out to the highly-rated oral surgeon.

