Revault Network Aims to Be "Google" for Vaults Alongside Orbs Layer-3

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Revault, a blockchain vault aggregator, is the first DeFi protocol to tap into Orbs' layer-3 technology. Orb's Layer-3 technology will help power three core Revault features: auto-compound, TVL-APR calculation and auto-rebalance. Revault aims to maximize APY by becoming the "Google search for vaults". Under the hood, its engine automatically locates the best-performing vaults and deposits funds into these solutions.

Moreover, Revault continuously indexes every vault in the DeFi landscape to provide optimal returns for all assets. Should a better vault be identified, users can relocate their assets with one click after receiving a notification. DeFi introduces numerous opportunities to let users optimize their APY, and Revault helps automate and streamline this process.

The decision to integrate Orbs Network into Revault is meant to counteract a few centralized features Revault still has. It is necessary, as current EVM-based Layer-1 and Layer-2 chains are not designed to offer proper infrastructure to execute such features efficiently. Orbs changes that narrative for the better through its unique hybrid architecture.

The EVM-compatible nature of Orbs makes it interoperable with Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Avalanche. Moreover, it provides the necessary infrastructure to enhance EVM smart contracts and their capabilities without compromising decentralization.

Furthermore, Orbs' Layer-3 initiative offers value to the broader DeFi ecosystem. Numerous "L3 applications" have sprung up, including the Open DeFi Notification Protocol. That protocol provides DeFi users with decentralized and free mobile notifications for any on-chain event they want to be subscribed to, including supply changes, large transactions, etc.

DeFi is designed around bringing more utility to users and helping them extract more value. Both options are now possible through the Orbs Layer-3 solution.

About Orbs

Orbs is a public blockchain infrastructure designed for mass usage applications. The Orbs protocol is decentralized and executed by a public network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs unique features designed for interoperability with EVM-compatible blockchains, together with its decentralized network of nodes, allow it to be set up as a separate execution layer ("L3" ) operating to enhance the capabilities of EVM smart contracts. By working in conjunction with other L1 and L2 solutions as part of a tiered blockchain stack, Orbs opens up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for DeFi, NFT, Metaverse and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

For more information, please visit www.orbs.com

About Revault

DEFI is disrupting the financial markets, but navigating the DeFi space is far from simple. Thousands of smart contracts are being deployed on dozens of different blockchains every day. More and more financial solutions protocols and services are emerging, representing the cutting edge of the economy, but only a few have true access to them.

Our mission is to build the Google search engine for the DeFi and become the world's gateway into the future of the economy.

Learn more: https://www.revault.network/

