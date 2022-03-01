Prism Announces the Grant of Options to Directors and Officers

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Prism Resources Inc. PRS ("Prism" or the "Company") announces that it has granted to Directors and Officers of the Company, stock options (the "Options") to purchase a total of (2,700,000) common shares at a price of $0.10 per common share. In addition, consultants to the Company have been granted options to purchase (300,000) common shares on the same terms as those issued to the Directors and Officers. The Options are exercisable for a period of ten years ending March 1, 2032, vest immediately and have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The option grants are subject to TSX regulatory approval.
