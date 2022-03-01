Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - ZEXPRWIRE, LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CATCOIN (CATS) on March 2, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CATS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 2, 2022.





Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List CATCOIN (CATS) on March 2, 2022

There is no doubt that community plays an essential role in a crypto-related project. As the first crypto-related project to offer a 24/7 live stream on telegram, CATCOIN allows the community to share their thoughts on it at any time, while planning to develop features including NFT, swap, metaverse and game in the coming future. The CATCOIN (CATS) token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 2, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CATCOIN

Launched on November 26, 2021 by Miaoshi Nekomoto (Satoshi Nakamoto's cat), CATCOIN is a community-driven project that connects the crypto world with social media, and connects people from all over the world, letting their thoughts flow together. It is the first crypto-related project to offer a 24/7 live stream on telegram, allowing the community to share their thoughts on CATCOIN at any time, which enables the community to influence and control the project.

In addition, CATCOIN's development is primarily focused on the Catnip project, which will be developed and released by mid-2022 at the earliest and implemented into the Metaverse (Catverse) at the request of the community. Catnip will allow its users to have access to all popular social media channels and be in touch with the Catfamily at all times by integrating innovative crypto technologies.

CATCOIN has successfully launched an NFT collection, Cat Coin Cat Club, which sold out in 12 minutes. Moreover, an NFT marketplace has been planned to be developed and launched in the coming future, along with Catcoinswap, Catverse and a multiplayer game. Valuing a friendly and caring community, CATCOIN welcomes anyone to be a part of its Catfamily.

About CATS Token

Based on BEP-20, CATS has a total supply of 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000), 2% taxes of each buy transaction and 1.7% of each sell transaction is redistributed to its holders, which means that holders can earn more CATS tokens by just holding them in their wallets. However, reflections will not apply whilst coins are on centralized exchanges.

CATS will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 2, 2022, investors who are interested in CATCOIN investment can easily buy and sell CATS on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of CATS on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

