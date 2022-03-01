Planet Starter Officially Launches with a New Website

Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2022) - Innovative crypto launchpad, Planet Starter, announce their official launch with the introduction of their website amidst plans to partner with VCs to raise initial seed capital.

It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the crypto space as Planet Starter officially launches as a launchpad operating on the Avalanche (#AVAX) and Polygon (#MATIC) blockchains. In a related development, the dual-chain launchpad is incubated by NonceVC to bring to life the goal of adding value to the crypto space by supporting blockchain-based projects in different parts of the world.

There has been a steady increase in the adoption of blockchain-based solutions, with the explosion of the NFT market as well as other aspects of the virtual space further substantiating this claim. A recent report published by Allied Market Research put the value of the global cryptocurrency market size at $1.49 trillion in 2020, with experts projecting it to reach $4.94 trillion by 2030, driven by the increasing emergence of crypto projects. Despite the amazing figures, several projects fail to see the light of the day due to several reasons, including funding and mentorship. However, Planet Starter aims to change this narrative with the launch of their website and partnership with VCs substantiating this claim.

Planet Starter is already in partnership with NonceVC, a VC firm known for investing in game-changing projects and entrepreneurs poised with shaping the future of a new digital world. NonceVC currently incubates Planet Starter and the partnership will undoubtedly chart a new course in the virtual space and the digital economy.

The Planet Starter project aims to hand-pick and vet superior projects that offer significant use-cases and add value to DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and the Metaverse. Planet Starter will serve three categories of users - IDO investors, developer teams, and community. In addition to bringing opportunities to community members, the team at Planet Starter enables developer teams to successfully launch on Avalanche and Polygon, with a vibrant community.

Run by a team of experienced individuals in blockchain, operations, and investment, Planet Starter currently has 4 guaranteed staking tiers for users to participate in the launchpad, uniquely blending TradFi with DeFi.

For more information about Planet Starter and the plethora of solutions offered for crypto projects, visit - https://www.planetstarter.com/. Planet Starter can also be found across social media, including Twitter and Telegram.

