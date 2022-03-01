Key Housing Announces Focus on Food & Agriculture With Selection of Fresno, California, Featured Corporate Housing for March 2022



Rental Property Management Service

Property owners can reach out to a professional property manager for a consultation on rental property management service opportunities.





Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service serving all of California including the agricultural Central Valley, is proud to announce its featured listing for SoCal (Southern California) to be the Cascades Apartment at 9375 North Saybrook Drive in Fresno, California. Centrally located near many of Fresno's key agricultural and food-oriented businesses, the complex is ideal for the busy business traveler coming to the Central Valley.

"Not every corporate traveler to California comes to the beaches of Los Angeles or the culture of San Francisco," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "Many come to our vibrant Central Valley, which is a powerhouse of agricultural and food activity."

Interested persons can learn more about Fresno corporate housing at the March 2022 designee at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/cascades/. In addition, the complex is described as follows. Cascades is a recently renovated apartment community located in the heart of the Dominion Neighborhood in beautiful Fresno, California. The newly upgraded complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes for rent. Cascades is surrounded by tranquil ponds, fountains, lush acres of grass, and large shade trees. This exclusive community is minutes away from Woodward Park, River Park shopping center, a public library, and great restaurants, making this the ideal spot to live. Those who want to search by region can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/search-by-regions-areas/ or, even better, reach out to a corporate housing consultant for assistance finding hard-to-find corporate housing in California cities such as Fresno, Bakersfield, Modesto, and other gems of the Central Valley.

FRESNO CORPORATE HOUSING: KEY AGRICULTURAL AND FOOD INDUSTRIES

Here is background on this release. Modern corporate travelers to California often think in stereotypes such as the beaches of Los Angeles or the cultural attractions of San Francisco. But California, being the largest and greatest state in the American union, offers much more than its big cities and coastal regions. Among its big businesses is its agricultural and food sectors.

ABOUT KEY HOUSING

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

