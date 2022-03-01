Micropigmentation for hair loss San Francisco
Micropigmentation for hair loss could bring a fresh perspective for San Francisco residents.
Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class Bay Area hair transplant clinic located in San Francisco at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce an upgrade to content on micropigmentation for hair loss in San Francisco and indeed the entire Bay Area. The optional treatment for hair loss may be the right fit for an individual interested in close-cropped hairstyles.
"Some of our patients are not interested in high-maintenance hair; they prefer short, easy looks," explained Dr. Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. "Micropigmentation is the perfect option for a maintenance-free lifestyle."
Men and women living in the Bay Area can review the new content for micropigmentation on the Silicon Valley Hair Institute page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/micropigmentation/. The hair loss clinic, directed by Dr. Miguel Canales, provides information about the process of micropigmentation. The technique, also called 'trichopigmentation,' can help individuals camouflage baldness by creating a 'shaved look' to the scalp. The Bay Area hair loss clinic, located in Foster City but serving nearby communities like San Mateo, Palo Alto, and Menlo Park, can help men and women review hair restoration options, including the following; robotic hair transplantation, women's hair loss protocols, and micropigmentation. The clinic supports eyebrow transplants. Residents of San Jose, Mountain View, and Palo Alto can review the clinic website for hair transplant options at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/hair-transplant/.
Here is the background on this release. The work to style and maintain a thick head of hair may not appeal to a Bay Area resident. A person could prefer the option of a quick shower and shave before leaving home. Finding an alternative to traditional hair transplantation may be necessary if thinning hair has become a concern.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
