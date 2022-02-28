Spend Springtime in Paris with up to 100 Free Spins on March's Slot of the Month

March's Slot of the Month at Juicy Stakes Casino is the new Return to Paris. Until the end of the month, players can get up to 100 free spins on the fast-paced new game.
VIEW OR DOWNLOAD VIDEO VERSION OF THIS STORY.
Introduced just last fall, Return to Paris is an action-packed cops and robbers game set in the beautiful French capital. A French Cop chases a wily Thief through the dark streets of Paris.
A cagey Thief steals museum treasures that appear next to him and adds them to his collection. With each piece, the win multiplier for the next spin increases. A French Cop is in hot pursuit, though. When he arrives, he shines his flashlight on stolen treasure and returns it to the museum. The returned treasure pays out like 3-of-a-kind for that symbol, multiplied by the current multiplier.
When the cop and robber meet on the reels there's a Wild Explosion and all symbols around them turn into Wilds.
Three Mona Lisa symbols on the middle reels starts the Mona Lisa Free Spins bonus round. This begins a chase that ends when the Cop catches the Thief meet but, since free spins can be re-triggered, the chase can continue for up to 1000 free spins.
100 FREE SPINS ON THE SLOT OF THE MONTH
March 1-31, 2022
30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit. Coupon code: NIGHT30
60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit. Coupon code: NIGHT60
80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit. Coupon code: NIGHT80
100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit. Coupon code: NIGHT100
Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.
Return to Paris can be played on desktop or laptop computers and on smartphones and tablets.
Juicy Stakes has a growing collection of full-featured slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch. It also hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.
