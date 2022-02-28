St. Patrick's Slot Tournament Series Will Award $20,000 in Prizes

Three popular online casinos are pooling their resources to award incredible prizes during March slots tournaments. Every day at Slotastic Casino, Jackpot Capital Casino and Grande Vegas Casino, there'll be a $200 Lucky Cash Drop tournament. Every weekend, Paddy's Weekend Pot of Gold Freerolls will award $777 in prizes, and the champion in the week-long Mardi Gras Magic Fiesta will win $2000. Players have the entire month to achieve the top score in the Paddy's Lucky $7,777 Freeroll Tournament.
In each tournament, all players will receive the same amount of starting credits to wager. They can decide how much to wager on each spin. A progress tracker will show everyone their current leaderboard position.
All of the March tournaments are free rolls. There are no entry fees, but players can build their way up the leaderboard by purchasing additional coins for $2 to $5.
MARCH TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
24 Hour Lucky Cash Drop Freerolls
$200 awarded daily; first prize $100
Maximum 500 participants. Free to enter, add-ons $2.
Paddy's $777 Weekend Pot of Gold Freerolls
Friday to Sunday, every weekend in March
Free to enter, add-ons $5.
$2000 Mardi Gras Magic Fiesta
March 1st to 8th
Free to enter, add-ons $3.
Paddy's Lucky $7777 Freeroll
March 1st - 31st
Played on Paddy's Lucky Forest
Free to enter; add-ons $7.
The Paddy's Lucky Forest leprechaun slot game has Slippery Wilds, three Jackpots and a Pick Bonus that awards instant prizes. For the other tournaments, a different game will be featured each day.
Players can join these tournaments in the instant play online casinos on their desktop and laptop computers, or in the mobile casino on their smartphones and tablets.
