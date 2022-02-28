Encounter a Medieval Dragon and Search for Egyptian Treasures during Free Spins Week at Everygame Poker

In its casino games section, Everygame Poker has games from four different games designers. This week they're giving free spins on two of the most popular games from Nucleus Gaming. Dragon Watch has fire-breathing dragon that assists with wins and Sands of Egypt has a unique jackpot trail system. Free spins are available March 1st to 6th. Players can win up to $250 during their free spins.
View or download video version of this story.
A ferocious dragon guards a precious treasure in Dragon Watch. The dragon can breathe fire onto random positions on the reels to reveal matching symbols. When his eyes glow brightly, up to 8 random symbols turn into a stack worth 3X the symbol's value. And when he lets out a mighty roar, the reels nudge up or down to create additional combinations. Golden Egg scatters trigger free spins with up to 4X win multiplier, instant cash payouts up to 20X the triggering bet or one reel that's all wilds.
As they journey to the land of the pyramids, Sand of Egypt players collect symbols of the gods to advance in a revolutionary trail system leading to three different types of free spins and a jackpot as monumental as the treasures of the pharaohs.
FREE SPINS ON NEW GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMES
Available March 1-6, 2022
40 Free Spins on Dragon Watch
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: LOOKOUT40
70 Free Spins on Sands of Egypt
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: PHARAOH70
Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its growing Casino Games section. Its active poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network attract all kinds of players from all over the world.
— WebWireID285826 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.