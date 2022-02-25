National Addiction Expert Joins Journey Colab to Support Development of Psychedelic Therapeutics for the Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder

Journey Colab, a biopharmaceutical startup leveraging the science of psychedelics to build a new model of addiction care, announced that Dr. Kelly J. Clark, MD, MBA, DFAPA, DFASAM, will be leading its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Clark, board certified in both addiction medicine and psychiatry, is considered one of the nation's top experts on substance use disorders and addiction care and is frequently invited to testify about needed systems of addiction treatment before Congress and to federal organizations and other drug policy stakeholders.

Journey Colab's first program is the creation of a synthetic version of mescaline, Mescaline HCI (JOUR-001), for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder. Mescaline, a classic psychedelic, targets serotonergic receptors found in the brain associated with addiction, mood, motivation, and perception. Among its research, Journey has planned the first-in-human studies of Mescaline HCI—this will result in the first clinical and scientific data set for Mescaline HCI.

Between 2017-2021, Dr. Clark presided over the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) as an officer and then as president. ASAM is considered the largest physician medical society for the field of addiction. Her leadership on Journey's Scientific Advisory Board will help inform the company's development of a new model of addiction care through medicine-induced behavioral modification therapy.

“I'm excited about the potential for psychedelics, namely mescaline, as a novel treatment for addiction. Alcohol Use Disorder is at an all-time high, and it's urgent that we look beyond the conventional treatment approaches of focusing on abstinence, peer-support, and rehabilitation centers. Especially with existing evidence that shows the safety and efficacy of psychedelic compounds, now is the time for us to take programs like Journey's seriously,” says Dr. Clark. “I look forward to supporting Journey, because not only are they poised to uncover the first empirical datasets around mescaline, but the company is founded by a physician who understands the meaning of quality, ethical care and evidence-based medicine.”

“We're thrilled and honored that Dr. Clark sees the potential for psychedelics in the treatment of addiction and mental health issues,” says Jeeshan Chowdhury, Founder and CEO of Journey Colab. “It is significant to have someone of Dr. Clark's stature supporting our work and publicly discussing the need for new harm reduction solutions that combine community support , therapy and psychedelics that have been utilized for centuries.”

Dr. Clark will be joining six other advisory board members, including experts in the fields of psychiatry and psychology, psychedelic research, and substance use and mental health treatment.

###

Journey Colab

Journey Colab is unlocking the science of psychedelics to build a new model of addiction care combining the potential of neuroplasticity-promoting therapeutics with psychotherapy and community support. Our lead compound is Mescaline HCl for patients with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) who are in desperate need of durable remission from this chronic, relapsing condition. Through our unique stakeholder structure, we have built an experienced team dedicated to our mission of creating scientifically rigorous and clinically validated treatments and improving equitable access to care.

— WebWireID285800 —