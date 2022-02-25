World-Renowned Biographer and Extensively Published Author, Barbara Bennett Peterson, Presents and Scintillates Readers Through the Story of Her Ancestors' Exodus

Barbara Bennett Peterson pays homage to her progenitors and provides a crash course on history in the book “Ancestors, Icons and Memories: Barclays, Bennetts, Petersons.”

The Scottish Barclay clan started around Aberdeen, Scotland, and extended in America through the Chatfields, Bennetts, Petersons, McNeills, and Eadies. This intriguing book, written for anybody interested in creating their own family history, includes genealogy resources, family images, and basic methods for getting started. For Barbara, the finest present you could possibly offer your children is to write down your unique family “roots” and chronicle familial triumphs to “tell your tale.” A wonderful practical present idea that will serve as a model for preparing, researching, and writing your family history.

“Everyone needs a family history and this book Ancestors, Icons, and Memories hopefully will inspire you to write your own family story praising and honoring your relatives. While your progenitors, especially your parents, are still alive ask them to remember the good times when they were young, where they went to school, who were their friends and mentors, how they selected a career path, what sports and hobbies they enjoyed, who they married and the names and dates of their children, and their major achievements and successes in life and work, and their community activities and friends, for your sake and for theirs. All parents love to give the gift of guidance.”­—Barbara writes.

The book is an excellent example of how genealogy books will look like if done properly. Barbara's skill as a world-renowned biographer is on full display. She takes the readers on a quick tour of the past, revisiting milestones, and celebrating the achievements of her predecessor as they establish their place in the United States of America through her extensive research, records, interviews, and tales that were passed on throughout generations.

The book is not just the retelling of a lineage's history—it also allows every reader to take a peek through the lens of history, and witness how the civilization evolved.

Ancestors, Icons and Memories: Barclays, Bennetts, Petersons

Author: Barbara Bennett Peterson, PhD

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Publication Date: November 2021

Genre: Family History Model and Guide

Target Audience: Adults seeking to write their own family history

About the Author

Dr. Barbara Bennett Peterson is an Emeritus Professor of History at the University of Hawaii and a former Fellow at the East-West Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. She is a world renowned biographer and has published twenty-two books related to American, World, Hawaiian, and Oregon history. Dr. Peterson contributes to numerous biographical collections such as the American National Biography and was an Associate Editor for the Social Sciences for the original 24 volume series which won the Dartmouth Medal in 1990 from the American Library Association.

Upon retirement she served as a Professor of History for Oregon State University and was on their Graduate Faculty. She was an Adjunct Faculty member at Portland State University, and a Professor of History in the Osher Institute of LifeLong Learning for California State University, San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus.

Dr. Peterson is the General Editor for a book series titled First Men, America's Presidents published with Nova Science Publishers. Her books have been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in History and Biography seven times and she is listed in Who's Who in America. She and her husband Dr. Frank L. Peterson, Emeritus Professor of Geology, University of Hawaii, donate all their book royalties to children's organizations.

