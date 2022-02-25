Air France unveils "EnVols", an invitation on a journey

Air France is unveiling its brand-new inspirational media platform, EnVols. The journey is at the heart of its inspirational and sophisticated editorial content. A journey, both in the geographical sense and symbolically, from the artistic, creative and sensory perspective. EnVols will offer a viewpoint, a tone and a unique view of the world, and will be progressively rolled out within the framework of a comprehensive digital, print and audiovisual ecosystem.

Official launch of EnVols on 28 February 2022

On 28 February 2022, Air France will unveil the digital version of EnVols. Both a source of inspiration and a practical guide, it will feature a wide range of lifestyle and travel-related content (articles, photos, videos, podcasts) encompassing culture, fashion and gastronomy. Travel guides for more than 100 destinations will include the editorial team's top picks. There will also be a special focus on the latest company news and its vast heritage.

New content will be added daily to the EnVols website, which welcomes contributions from renowned French and international authors, photographers and artists wishing to share their travel destination stories. All content will be available in both French and English, with other language versions added subsequently.

Don't miss the official launch of the EnVols website on 28 February 2022 and follow this new media on Instagram and Facebook.

EnVols, a complete ecosystem

EnVols will be progressively introduced as part of a complete ecosystem over the coming year. To be sure of not missing out on any news, a newsletter will be launched in parallel with the digital platform. Conceived as a genuine news blog, it is designed to inform and entertain by sharing the latest publications, to boost website traffic and secure the loyalty of its audience. In the spring, EnVols will unveil a print magazine version, with original texts and a vision of the world, a cross between travel diaries and photo stories. EnVols will also have a social media presence. The different content will be interwoven and adapted to create a fully immersive experience for the reader.

A partnership with recognized experts – Reworld Media and Michelin Editions

To develop EnVols, Air France is relying on the expertise of Reworld Media, notably in terms of technological innovation, digital, magazine and brand developments and marketing of advertising space. Editorial management of EnVols will be overseen by Florence Willaert, recognized for her solid journalistic experience and in-depth knowledge of the press, digital and audiovisual media. The digital platform's editorial team will be managed by Ludivine Le Goff, currently director of digital women's media at Reworld Media.

Within this set-up, Michelin Editions, internationally renowned for its travel guides since 1900, will be in charge of producing all the travel-related content for readers, unearthing new trends, iconic destinations and outstanding landmarks in the world. Under the leadership of Camille Bouvet, Editor and Head of Michelin travel content, authors will share their favourite places, combining their travels with encounters, art de vivre, gastronomy and an invitation to absorb new cultural experiences. This inspiring and original content will be deployed throughout the “EnVols” platform and in the Travel Guide section, which will progressively integrate new destinations served by Air France.

