Carrefour will once again be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Restos du Cœur for its nationwide fundraising campaign on 4, 5 and 6 March.

For the 15th year in a row, Carrefour is supporting the Restos du Cœur during its nationwide fundraising campaign, encouraging all of its employees to get involved by welcoming volunteers from the charity during the first weekend of March. Throughout France over this three-day nationwide campaign, more than 1200 Carrefour stores will be working alongside Restos du Cœur volunteers, and customers who wish to do so will be able to donate non-perishable food, alongside baby and hygiene products.

Carrefour – a long-standing partner of the Restos du Cœur

For 15 years now, each new nationwide Restos du Cœur fundraising campaign has been a major event for store teams. Store employees work alongside charity volunteers, raising customers' awareness of what the Restos du Cœur organisation does, and encouraging them to help some of France's poorest people by donating essential non-perishable food products.

In 2021, Carrefour customers, volunteers and employees together collected more than 1500 tonnes of foodstuffs – that's equivalent to some 1 million meals.

The group gets involved in this major campaign at several levels: if they wish to, Carrefour employees can also volunteer for the charity and collect foodstuffs; and Carrefour provides volunteers with free utility vehicles so they can manage the logistics involved in transporting donations to the warehouses of the Restos du Cœur's local branches.

Carrefour and Danone joined forces to support the Restos du Coeur

The 15 years, Carrefour has been partnering the Restos du Cœur alongside Danone. Both groups will once again be showing their support this year, donating one meal to the charity for every two Danone brand products purchased.* This product-sharing campaign is fully in line with Danone's mission to improve people's health through food for as many people as possible and its desire to help tackle social inclusion by enabling everybody to enjoy balanced meals. Thanks to the support that it is once again giving this year, a million meals will be given to Restos du Cœur beneficiaries – taking the total up to nearly 15 million over 15 years.

The Carrefour Foundation – providing financial support for the Restos du Coeur

The Carrefour Foundation has been working alongside the Restos du Cœur for several years now, and decided to step up its support in 2020. It is supporting the charity as it transforms its food support model through an eco-friendly “from purchase to plate” initiative focusing on three key areas:



Responsible procurement so as to improve the selection of products purchased and distributed to beneficiaries, with the emphasis placed on local and organic products in particular. In the winter of 2021, for example, the Restos du Cœur stopped purchasing and distributing eggs from cage-reared hens. The Foundation has also been helping the charity raise public awareness of healthy products so they can reconcile quality with eating food they enjoy;



Analysing the carbon footprint of the charity's vehicle fleet so it can put together a concrete action plan for its utility vehicles;



Completely removing plastic cutlery when it is distributing meals and foodstuffs to people in the streets, replacing it with entirely biosourced cutlery. This target is fully in line with the Foundation's anti-wastage commitment.



* Simultaneous purchase of two Danone Group brand products from among a selection of products in-store (see practical details in the stores). Campaign separate from the Restos du Cœur's nationwide donation campaign

