Marriott International Signs Agreement to Bring the Iconic St. Regis Brand to the United Kingdom

Marriott International, Inc. announced it has signed a management agreement with Cola Holdings and The Westbury Hotel Limited to bring the storied St. Regis brand to the well-heeled area of Mayfair, London. Combining timeless glamour with a vanguard spirit, this highly anticipated signing will bring the brand's signature Butler Service, celebrated rituals, and rich heritage to one of London's most alluring neighbourhoods.

Solidifying St. Regis' position as a global leader in luxury, The St. Regis London is expected to welcome its first guests in 2023, offering a highly personalised guest experience on the corner of Bond Street and Conduit Street that will blend the brand's modern glamour with the best of British style and service.

“This is a pivotal moment for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts as we bring this cherished brand to the United Kingdom. St. Regis offers an exquisite experience inspired by the exceptional private retreats of its founding family, the Astors, whose commitment to excellence, sophisticated style, and passion for innovation continue to define the guest experience today,” said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “We are delighted to bring the brand's timeless legacy, cherished traditions and bespoke service to one of the finest addresses in London, and look forward to becoming the city's most glamorous destination for locals and travellers alike.”

The St. Regis brand continues to expand its renowned global portfolio by adding this highly sought-after address in Mayfair. Plans call for an extensive $122 million dollar (90 million pound) redevelopment and transformation of the former Westbury Mayfair Hotel, with the addition of an eighth floor. The hotel, which is expected to open with 196 elegant rooms and suites, will be designed by Peter Newman-Earp of Morrison Design with interiors by Richmond International. Furthermore, the property is set to receive an extension to the rear of the hotel, creating enhanced public areas, along with renovations to the façade of the building and the drop-off area outside of the main entrance. Design plans include a signature restaurant, speakeasy jazz bar, fitness centre and spa.

The St. Regis London will honour the building's heritage by retaining the iconic Polo Bar, originally designed for the Phipps family of America, avid polo players and creators of the Westbury Hotel in New York and London, and where guests will be able to enjoy a local twist on the Bloody Mary, St. Regis' signature cocktail. The renovation will seamlessly blend high-design with the celebrated hallmarks of St. Regis Hotels, including exquisite experiences, avant-garde style, and anticipatory service.

“We are delighted to celebrate the signing of The St. Regis London with Cola Holdings and The Westbury Hotel Limited” said Paul Thomas, Vice President, International Hotel Development, Marriott International. “London is a highly sought-after market for luxury travellers and this landmark signing underscores our commitment to growing Marriott International's dynamic portfolio in strategic destinations.”

Marriott International currently operates 16 properties under the St. Regis brand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The signing will further enhance the company's luxury footprint across the region.

Marriott International, Inc. MAR is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories.

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is committed to delivering exquisite experiences at nearly 50 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Beginning with the debut of The St. Regis hotel in New York by John Jacob Astor IV at the dawn of the twentieth century, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by the signature St. Regis Butler Service.

