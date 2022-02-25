AirAsia successfully migrated 95% of guests to contactless self-check-in via app, website

AirAsia has successfully migrated 95% of its guests to contactless self-check-in via the airasia Super App and its website, an initiative that was made mandatory at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and will continue to be an integral part of its effort to further strengthen its Covid-19 mitigation plan through contactless operations.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “This was achieved through the enhancements made to our systems and our guests embracing them accordingly. Check-in for flights via the airasia Super App is done with just a few simple steps, during which guests are able to add-on their baggage, inflight meals, travel insurance and choose their preferred seat. Guests can perform self-check-in as early as 14 days before the departure date.

“Upon completion, they will receive an e-Boarding Pass within the app that can be used to board their flight. A QR code will also be produced for them to simply flash against the scanner at any contactless kiosk at the airport to have their baggage tags printed before proceeding to the self baggage drop machines. Guests with no check-in baggage can straight away proceed to the boarding lounge by presenting their e-Boarding Pass and national ID or passport. A guest travelling in a group can check-in on behalf of other members of the group as well.

“As a continued effort to achieve the 100% usage of our contactless initiatives, AirAsia will continue with awareness and education campaigns on the benefits of self-check-in and the complimentary usage of the airasia Super App via its various communication channels including social media platforms, electronic direct mailer (EDM) and push notifications on the app. Guests who have been checking-in via the website are also encouraged to migrate to the super app so they can enjoy greater convenience including inflight services and inflight wifi connection onboard our flights.”

Usage of the airasia Super App is free of charge and it can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery at no cost.

At the same time, however, AirAsia will be limiting the counter check-in service facility at all airports in Malaysia from 1 April 2022.

With the gradual removal of the counter check-in service, no counter check-in fee will be applicable from 1 April 2022 as only eligible guests in the following categories will be accepted for counter check-in service:

• Senior citizens aged 70 and above

• Bookings made under Malaysian Armed Forces and Government warrants

• Guests on charter flights

• Guests who have self checked-in but need to reprint boarding passes

• Guests with reduced mobility holding a valid Persons with Disability (OKU) card

• Group bookings of 10 guests and more

• Young guests travelling alone (aged 12-16)

• Guests affected by schedule changes and flight cancellations

• Guests who perform seat upgrade and/or add-on purchases at the check-in counter

• Guests affected by system outage of the super app, website or kiosk

• Guests who were not assigned a seat during self check-in

• Corporate Full Flex and Premium Flex guests

AirAsia has spent the period of downtime in travel over the past two years to further improve and revamp its flight procedures and processes. In the highest interest of safety and wellbeing of all its guests and employees, only fully-vaccinated employees will operate flights and be on-duty at airport terminals and likewise, only fully-vaccinated guests are accepted onboard.

All AirAsia's aircraft are properly maintained according to procedures set by the manufacturer. Its in-house maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) company, Asia Digital Engineering has over 20 years of experience providing services to AirAsia and now opening its doors to other airlines too. Likewise, all pilots and cabin crew are regularly sent for mandatory refresher courses and ongoing retraining so that they are always on top of their job.

AirAsia has recently been awarded again for upholding the highest levels of safety and operational integrity with a 7/7 rating from the experts at airlineratings.com. This follows a similar rating bestowed on the airlines at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

— WebWireID285789 —