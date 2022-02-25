Tetris Brand Readies for 40th Anniversary in 2024 with Merchandising Agent Network Update

The Tetris Company, Inc. announced changes to its worldwide network of merchandise licensing agents for the world-famous Tetris brand, including new agent signings and renewals. These changes come as the company heads towards the iconic video game brand's 40th anniversary in 2024.

“We're always looking to bring new partners on board who will help grow the Tetris brand with fresh products and experiences that are innovative, fun and meaningful for our global fan base,” says Megan Buettner, head of consumer products at Tetris. “With the 40th anniversary of Tetris on the horizon, we look forward to working with all our new and existing network of licensing agents to make it the most memorable celebration yet.”

Updates to the Tetris brand's merchandise licensing agent network include:



The Tetris Company has extended its agency agreement with Lisle Licensing for UK, Ireland and Channel Islands, managed by Francesca Lisle.



Brand Fresh Management, led by Janice Ross, will continue to manage licensing agreements for the United States and Canada.



IMG will continue to manage APAC (Asia-Pacific region), under the guidance of Miki Yamamoto, in addition to Brazil with support from Glenn Migliaccio.



CPLG, led by John Taylor, will now represent the Tetris brand in France, Italy and India. In addition, CPLG's representation will continue in Iberia, CEE (Central Eastern Europe), CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States, including Russia), Benelux, Greece, Turkey, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and the Nordics (Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway).



The Tetris Company has signed Studio 100 to the agency roster for Germany, Switzerland and Austria, under the guidance of Joachim Knödler .



KOPA Licensing, with the support of Carlos Carvajal, will expand coverage for the brand in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.



Current representation for the Tetris brand also includes WP Brands in New Zealand and Australia, managed by Lim Mi-Kyoung, and Born Licensing for global promotions and advertising under David Born.

About the Tetris® Brand

The Tetris® brand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. Now after more than 35 years, the brand continues to be loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 590 million Tetris mobile games have been downloaded to date. The Tetris brand's global licensee network includes major video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as many partners in electronics, toys, apparel, lifestyle goods, entertainment and more. Tetris Holding, LLC, is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, Inc. is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visit www.tetris.com.

