"The Digital Sales Rep," an Internationally Best-Selling Book, is Free on Amazon for One More Day (through 02/25/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Trudi Charest's new book, “The Digital Sales Rep: Find and Close Your Target Clients Online With The 10 + 10 System.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day through Friday, February 25th.

“The Digital Sales Rep” is a practical step by step guide to prospecting and closing sales online. If you are in outside sales, inside sales, or managing a team of salespeople, you want to read this book. Selling in today's world has changed. Sales people need to be part marketer, part social media guru, part digital expert, part copywriter, part graphic designer and of course, part salesperson. This book will show how you can easily be amazing at all of those tactics.

You will learn how to mix digital efforts with traditional outreach to connect to 100+ target clients every single day. The days of pounding the pavement on the road as your only source of business acquisition are long gone. The most successful sales reps utilize the power of digital and social channels to effectively network and gain sales opportunities with clients that would otherwise be impossible to reach. These strategies don't just open doors, they secure welcome invitations to talk about your products and services.

This book delivers a proven system, actionable guidelines and steps to follow that will result in closed sales. No fluffy sales advice here. The 10 + 10 Sales System works.

“The Digital Sales Rep,” by Trudi Charest will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (02/21/2022 - 02/25/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RY21K5M

About the Author:

Trudi Charest is the Co-Founder of Marketing4ecps, a digital marketing agency focused on the eye care industry. Trudi has an extensive history in eye care starting in retail optical as a Corporate Trainer, outside sales for Bausch & Lomb, clinical consulting for Optos before starting her own training and consulting company Total Focus Consulting. She would start consulting as the VP of Training & Marketing for Eye Recommend, a leading Optometry group in Canada which led to her starting her own digital marketing agency in 2015.

Trudi is a Licensed Optician, holds a HR Management Certificate from the U of Calgary, and is a speaker, marketer, author, business consultant, entrepreneur and innovator. She is well known for her fun and engaging keynote and breakout sessions at industry conferences and events.

