"From The Emptiness," an Internationally Best-Selling Book, is Free on Amazon for One More Day (through 02/25/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of O.T. Babalola's new book, “From The Emptiness: The Austere Time of The Crystal.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day through Friday, February 25th.

In these fantasy tales, we see a convergence between multiple dimensions where the world of two different existences faces adversaries that challenge their continued future. The book tells the story 'From the Emptiness' where entities were more drawn to the dark than the light. Light, in its highest authorities, summons time to seize it from existence. Also told is the story of 'The Austere Time of the Crystal' where the lives of young mortals are rattled and attacked by a greater power.

“From The Emptiness,” by O.T. Babalola will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (02/21/2022 - 02/25/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SGR3S3W

O.T. Babalola is a young creative with a gift of bringing his imagination to life. He started working on the book “From the Emptiness” at a very young age in the early 2000's. His dream was to publish the book and provide his audience with a fun escape that is both entertaining and interesting.

