"Connecting is Caring," an Internationally Best-Selling Book, is Free on Amazon for One More Day (through 02/25/2022)

Baby boomers are retiring. Census data shows up to 11.8 million people in the U.S. are eighty years old or older, according to Age and Sex Composition in the United States: 2019 (https://www.census.gov/data/tables/2019/demo/age-and-sex/2019-age-sex-composition.html). That number is expected to grow two and a half times by 2050. If you consider the population of people sixty-five and older today, that number will triple. The number of people who are getting to an age where they will need some level of personal care to get them through their golden years is staggering.

What does it take to provide a higher level of care? Or, more exactly, what's the definition of care? Is it providing meals and fresh clothes and linens, or is there more to care about than that? Isn't there more to life for the elderly? How do you make home care a fulfilling or liberating experience for a client who has cognitive decline? Or how do you make home care a trusted service for someone who has just been a victim of elder financial abuse? “Communication Is Connecting, and Connecting Is Caring” was our driving motto as we entered this segment, to provide care at a superior level.

Sam Gopinathan is the CEO of New Wave Home Care, Inc. New Wave Home Care is a licensed premier provider of non medical private duty home care services. New Wave Home Care, Inc based in Pasadena, CA.

“Many companies subscribe to a one-size-fits-all attitude when it comes to sending a caregiver out to their client's home. We don't. At New Wave Home Care, we understand a successful placement only happens when a caregiver's personality and skill set is carefully matched with the needs of the client. A warm, supportive connection is everything. When you call New Wave Home Care, of course you'll get access to a huge range of services, including medication management, transportation, light housekeeping, and meal preparation. But it's not just about what we do. It's about who we are. Our home care agency is based around treating each client with the respect, admiration and concern that seniors deserve.”

