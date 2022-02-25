"Sell Bigger," an Internationally Best-Selling Book, is Free on Amazon for One More Day (through 02/25/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Angela Sutton's new book, “Sell Bigger: Unlock Repeat Business By Transforming How You Communicate.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day through Friday, February 25th.

This book helps sales and marketing professionals and business executives to communicate with customers … so that customers buy from you again and again.

You will learn what to say and exactly how to say it and stage it. You will gain the clarity to communicate online proactively every day, You will learn how to ignite a new conversation with a customer so that you uncover opportunities to make money, all while showing the customer that you care.

You will use the “Sell Bigger” framework to master the five essential components of every communication - Learn how to get your customers' attention, keep it, and drive to the next step in your sales funnel, rather than being ignored by customers, and rather than killing a sale through overwhelm.

You will learn how to do this using email, voicemails, videos, presentations, sales webpages, online sales funnels, whitepapers, articles, webinars and masterclasses.

Action sheets, examples and blueprints are included to let you put this book to work immediately in your business.

In this book, you will learn:



The one thing to include in your emails and presentations to make customers think “YES!” and take action right away.



The #1 reason customers leave (Hint: it's not price) and what to do about it.



The one big mistake that guarantees that what you write won't be read.



Two things to include in an email or video title to compel quick responses from even the most skeptical customer.



What visionaries like Steve Jobs do to make customers want what they sell without knowing the details of the offer.



How to mine existing accounts for future opportunities without any hard selling.



A five-part communication system that results in customer action.



How to tap your customer's desire to buy by telling a story.



How to put these techniques to work using our templates, examples and blueprint



About the Author:

Angela Sutton has over 25 years of experience managing hardware and software businesses in Silicon Valley, California. Prior to founding MarketFastForward Corp, Dr. Sutton grew and managed 7 and 8 figure software businesses at Cadence, Mentor Graphics, Responsys, Synplicity and Synopsys.

At LSI Logic she was responsible for marketing and business development for digital video semiconductor products and platforms.

At Responsys, she managed online direct marketing software that allowed customers to automatically customize their communications with customers.

At Synplicity, Mentor and Cadence, she managed semiconductor design automation software businesses.

Her passion outside of helping software professionals sell their products is dog agility competitions, where she has put 43 agility championships on her border collies and labradors. Dr. Sutton holds a BSc. in Applied Physics from Durham University, UK, and a PhD. in Engineering from Aberdeen University, UK.

