Ride legendary dragons and rule the skies with your friends in Century: Age of Ashes, a free-to-play aerial shooter like no other!

A new age has begun. What once were lands ruled by savage beasts are now controlled by legendary dragoneers, fearless riders with unmatched skills who rush into battle and assert superiority upon their foes in the flicker of a flame burst. In Century: Age of Ashes, you play as a fearless rider taking the reins of majestic dragons and dive in aerial competitive arenas to prove your skills, gain experience and might through fights, unlock hundreds of epic customizations and battle it out to become a ruler of the skies.

The arena is unforgiving and you must be as well if you want to rise to the top! Century: Age of Ashes combines team deathmatch modes with various sets of rules (from 3v3 up to 4v4v4) where survival of the fittest is all that counts, with signature modes in which your team fights for a common objective - like “Spoils of War”, that challenges you to steal as much gold as you can, protect your team's nest and adapt to surprise events.

Century: Age of Ashes is an epic ode to the dark fantasy genre you've grown to love, the chance to feel the rush of riding your very own dragons. Yes, plural! Customization of your rider and dragon classes in Century offers thousands of combinations obtainable through leveling and events - including a reward system where you'll adopt and grow your very own baby dragons!

Hold onto your dragon saddles, this is only the beginning! Developer Playwing has already confirmed a dense calendar of content in the coming months - including an innovative Fortress game mode, a new Challenges system and bi-monthly Live Events; as well as a fourth Rider class and Dragon species that'll launch alongside competitive Season 1. Core gameplay will also receive significant updates, opening new and exciting opportunities for players to interact with their environment. So sharpen your skills and be sure to join the fray!

