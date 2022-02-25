Testing Ceilings for Asbestos before Beginning Demolition or Renovation Projects

Many home renovation projects involve changes to ceiling materials. These often include removing popcorn ceilings, taking down ceiling tiles and other actions that involve disturbing existing building materials.

Before a DIY property owner or construction company begins a renovation project involving ceiling materials there are some important safety issues to address. One that should not be overlooked in homes and buildings constructed or previously renovated between the 1920s and 1980s is the possible presence of asbestos.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lists ceiling tiles, popcorn ceilings, sprayed-on materials like soundproofing or decorative material, patching and joint compounds, and textured paints as materials that all could contain asbestos. As these materials age and become friable, or are disturbed during renovation and demolition activities, people could be exposed to asbestos fibers.

“Exposure to asbestos fibers can result in lung cancer, mesothelioma, and asbestosis,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “These are all reasons why ceiling materials and any other suspect materials that could contain asbestos need to be tested. In a number of circumstances, this is also required by health and safety regulations. Fortunately, EMSL Analytical has dozens of laboratories across the United States and Canada that provide quick and affordable material, industrial hygiene, and environmental testing for asbestos. Our laboratory experts also offer sampling supplies, easy-to-use test kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect workers, homeowners and the public.”

To learn more about asbestos or other building science, occupational, environmental, air quality, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . For access to asbestos or other indoor environmental quality (IEQ) test kits, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC's, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products, and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA-LAP, LLC (AIHA-LAP, LLC EMLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP, AIHA-LAP, LLC ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP, and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

— WebWireID285797 —