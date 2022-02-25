Tietoevry regrets Russia's attack on Ukraine - our thoughts are with the colleagues and citizens of Ukraine

Tietoevry regrets Russia's attack on Ukraine and condemns any acts of violence. We follow the situation with the highest attention.

Employee safety and wellbeing as well as continuity of our customer deliveries are the highest priorities for Tietoevry at all times. Tietoevry has around 2 000 employees in Ukraine. We are deeply concerned for the safety of our employees and their families and do all we can to support them in these challenging times, for example assist them with their relocation.

The company's response plan has been activated, focusing on securing safety of the employees and minimizing the impact on customer deliveries from Ukraine.



Activated a task force to lead the implementation of the response plan for the Ukrainian operations.



Continue efforts to relocate our specialists.



In close collaboration with customers concerned, the most critical workloads have been transferred to other locations.



We do all we can to minimize the impact on our customer deliveries and keep a continuous dialogue with all customers having deliveries from Ukraine.

The situation does not have any impact to Tietoevry's services critical for the Nordic societies.

We sincerely hope for a resolution ending the suffering of the Ukrainian people soonest possible.

