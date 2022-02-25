X-Men Rogue & Gambit Make New Memories on the Fortnite Island

Though both once used their powers for evil, Anna Marie and Remy LeBeau began a path to redemption when they joined the X-Men. Known as Rogue and Gambit, these two X-Men continue their quest by fighting for good on the Fortnite Island!

Feel the Love with the Rogue & Gambit Set

Rogue and Gambit are more than just colleagues — they're a happily married couple. With the Rogue & Gambit Set items in the Item Shop, pick up not only their Outfits but also matching accessories for each.

Fan of the X-Men's southern belle Rogue? In addition to her Outfit, the following Rogue-themed accessories are available:



Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters Back Bling (included with the Outfit): Just the thing for repping some school spirit.

Holo X-Axe : Ripped right from the walls of the Danger Room.

The Blackbird Glider : Scott definitely knows we're borrowing this…

Hands Off! Emote: Hands to yourself, sugah

For followers of the “Ragin' Cajun,” the Gambit Outfit is available alongside these Gambit-based accessories:



Kinetic Cards Back Bling (included with the Outfit): Playin' for keeps is still playin', mon ami.

LeBeau's Bo Pickaxe : Swing on, mon cher.

Suit Surfer Glider : This Ace is wild.

Deal 'Em Out Emote: The power ain't in the cards, mon frère

See the Hands Off! and Deal 'Em Out Emotes in action before getting your hands on 'em:

Deal 'Em Out Emote + Hands Off! Emote

The Rogue Outfit (+ Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters Back Bling) and Gambit Outfit (+ Kinetic Cards Back Bling) are available individually or as part of the Rogue & Gambit Bundle. The Back Blings, Pickaxe, and Gliders are available individually or as part of the Rogue & Gambit Gear Bundle.

Additionally, the Rogue & Gambit Bundle includes the Rogue & Gambit Loading Screen

Find your favorite Duos partner and battle as Rogue & Gambit on the Island!

