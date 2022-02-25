X-Men Rogue & Gambit Make New Memories on the Fortnite Island

Though both once used their powers for evil, Anna Marie and Remy LeBeau began a path to redemption when they joined the X-Men. Known as Rogue and Gambit, these two X-Men continue their quest by fighting for good on the Fortnite Island!
Feel the Love with the Rogue & Gambit Set
Rogue and Gambit are more than just colleagues — they're a happily married couple. With the Rogue & Gambit Set items in the Item Shop, pick up not only their Outfits but also matching accessories for each.
Fan of the X-Men's southern belle Rogue? In addition to her Outfit, the following Rogue-themed accessories are available:
-
Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters Back Bling (included with the Outfit): Just the thing for repping some school spirit.
-
Holo X-Axe: Ripped right from the walls of the Danger Room.
-
The Blackbird Glider: Scott definitely knows we're borrowing this…
-
Hands Off! Emote: Hands to yourself, sugah
For followers of the “Ragin' Cajun,” the Gambit Outfit is available alongside these Gambit-based accessories:
-
Kinetic Cards Back Bling (included with the Outfit): Playin' for keeps is still playin', mon ami.
-
LeBeau's Bo Pickaxe: Swing on, mon cher.
-
Suit Surfer Glider: This Ace is wild.
-
Deal 'Em Out Emote: The power ain't in the cards, mon frère
See the Hands Off! and Deal 'Em Out Emotes in action before getting your hands on 'em:
Deal 'Em Out Emote + Hands Off! Emote
The Rogue Outfit (+ Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters Back Bling) and Gambit Outfit (+ Kinetic Cards Back Bling) are available individually or as part of the Rogue & Gambit Bundle. The Back Blings, Pickaxe, and Gliders are available individually or as part of the Rogue & Gambit Gear Bundle.
Additionally, the Rogue & Gambit Bundle includes the Rogue & Gambit Loading Screen
Find your favorite Duos partner and battle as Rogue & Gambit on the Island!
— WebWireID285802 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.