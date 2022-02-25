Suntory Group to Participate in WWF Japan's "Plastic Circular Challenge 2025"

Suntory Group announced that it is participating in WWF Japan's (World Wide Fund for Nature Japan)* “Plastic Circular Challenge 2025”. Under this Japanese domestic framework led by WWF Japan, participating companies will aim to solve various issues related to plastics by committing to a milestone set for 2025 regarding containers and packaging/single-use plastic and enhancing their activities under a “sustainable circular economy” approach.

With a corporate mission “to create harmony with people and nature” and “Mizu to Ikiru” (living with water) promise to its stakeholders, Suntory Group is promoting sustainability management globally. In May 2019, the company established the Suntory Group Plastic Policy and has been engaging in various activities towards realizing a circular society. To stop plastic waste from entering the ocean, the company has been promoting and raising awareness on recycling and has also signed a partnership agreement with the Ocean Conservancy in July 2021.

To maintain the useful functions of plastic containers and packaging while preventing them from having a negative impact on the environment, Suntory Group will continue to contribute significantly to realizing a circular society by promoting efforts to solve the plastic issue together with various stakeholders.

●Suntory Group's initiatives related to WWF Japan's “Plastic Circular Challenge 2025”

Suntory Group aims to use 100% sustainable PET bottles globally by 2030 by using only recycled or plant-based materials. In Japan, the company's soft drinks business originally had a mid-term target of using more than 50% recycled materials in its PET bottles by weight, but has accelerated its target by 3 years and now raises an ambitious goal to make one in two PET bottles used in Japan to be made from 100% recycled materials by volume by 2022.

Starting March 2022, the company's soft drinks business will gradually introduce a new logo “Bottles are resources! Towards a Sustainable Bottle” on all of its PET bottles in Japan to communicate to consumers that PET bottles are resources that can be recycled many times if sorted and collected properly, and strengthen its communication to consumers. By switching its products to 100% sustainable PET bottles, the company will contribute to realizing a circular and sustainable society.

* About WWF Japan

WWF is a global environmental conservation organization established in Switzerland in 1961. To build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature, WWF is currently promoting environment projects in more than 100 countries to protect rare wildlife species, preserve natural environments such as forests and oceans, promote sustainable use of natural resources, and prevent global warming, among many other things.

