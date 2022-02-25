Flavor-packed Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat hits shelves

Blue Moon LightSky, the top-selling light craft beer in the U.S., per IRI, is set to launch its first extension: Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat.

Hitting shelves nationwide this month, LightSky Tropical Wheat delivers the citrusy flavor Blue Moon is known for with a tropical twist from Amarillo, Azacca, Mosaic and Citra hops, and the combination of orange peel and real pineapple. At 4% alcohol by volume and 95 calories, LightSky Tropical Wheat arrives as more consumers are turning toward lighter flavor-forward beers.

“Blue Moon LightSky Tropical Wheat is perfect for craft beer drinkers who are seeking more flavor. It's deceptively light and brings that bright drinking experience people expect from Blue Moon,” says Mara Schaefer, senior director of marketing for Molson Coors' above-premium beers. “LightSky had a really successful launch in 2020 and continued to grow in 2021. As the brand evolves, we felt this was the perfect time to introduce consumers to LightSky Tropical Wheat.”

Blue Moon LightSky Citrus Wheat stormed onto the scene in 2020, quickly becoming the year's top beer innovation. It kept up that momentum in 2021, growing dollar sales 23% and becoming a top-10 craft beer. In 2022 it outsold the rest of the top-10 light craft beers combined, according to IRI data.

Meanwhile, the market for light craft beers has exploded, growing about 500% over the last five years, including 11% growth last year, Schaefer says.

It quickly became a boon to the Blue Moon brand, not only bringing in new, younger drinkers, but growing sales of Blue Moon Belgian White. Schaefer says LightSky Tropical Wheat has the potential to continue that trend.

“We're expanding our reach with LightSky Tropical Wheat, and we think these two products together are going to bring a lot of attention to the Blue Moon brand, overall,” she says. “The tropical flavor is going to be really exciting and bring a refreshing taste as we get closer to warmer weather.”

To celebrate its launch – in 12-packs of 12-ounce slim cans – the brand is releasing the LightSky TropiCooler, a limited-edition mini-fridge that it says will brighten up dreary winter days with island-inspired light.

“With early sunsets and dark days, we could all use a taste of the tropics and some much-needed brightness in this the last stretch of winter,” Schaefer says. “Just like LightSky Tropical Wheat, the TropiCooler brings light and flavor to your drinking this season, and most importantly, allows you to savor every sip as if you're relaxing in the sun somewhere warm.”

Legal-age consumers can enter for a chance to win the TropiCooler by visiting www.LightSkyTropiCooler.com.

