What to Know About Wearable Cameras: The Ultimate Guide

Whether you're careening down a hill, traipsing through the jungle, or hanging off the edge of a rock face, having your hands free is crucial. But if that's the case, how do you capture the action? What you need is a wearable camera—it's hands down the best way to capture great point-of-view (POV) action hands-free.

GoPro cameras are made with this kind of wearability in mind. You can be immersed in the activity, but still capture every second with ease—that's the beauty of GoPro.

What is a wearable camera?

Wearable cameras are quite simple in concept. Any time you can mount a camera to your person so you don't have to hold it, that's a wearable camera. Whether it's putting a camera on your head while you run with the Head Strap or strapping one to your chest with Chesty for a solid POV chasing your kiddos around, using a wearable camera is the best way to forget you're recording and just enjoy the moment.

GoPro HERO10: MTB Summer Highlights with Geoff GulevichWhat's the best wearable action camera?

We might be a bit biased, but GoPro, of course! Not only does GoPro provide a wide variety of mounting options—even a way to let your dog wear it with the Fetch Dog Harness!—GoPros are waterproof, rugged and capture smooth, better-than-HD quality video. Between HyperSmooth image stabilization, available filter packs like the PolarPro® Shutter Collection, GoPro's Quik app for easy on the fly editing and the GoPro Subscription which unlocks discounts, app enhancements and more, GoPro is definitely the leader of the pack in wearable cameras.

GoPro Awards: Selfie Wingsuit FlightHow do you wear a GoPro?

Using a GoPro as a wearable camera is as simple as picking the right mount, strapping it on and getting out. A few of the best options for wearing GoPro include:



Hand + Wrist Strap: You get similar control and angle options as a hand-held camera. Turn your wrist and get a selfie headshot. Point the other way and capture what you see or talk to other people in your crew.



Chesty: The perfect option for immersive hands-free shots.



Helmet Front + Side Mount: The helmet view is great for putting viewers in your world to experience the action how you see it.



HERO10 & HERO9 Bite Mouth Mount + Floaty: Just bite down on the bite mouth mount and swim with both hands, capturing underwater beauty to your heart's content.



Wearable cameras let you do more

Photography and videography have certainly come a long way. Not so long back, it would take a big crew and thousands of dollars of equipment to capture the action you can shoot on a weekend by yourself now. And POV shots? Not even possible. Now, though, you can simply mount a GoPro and get on with the show!

