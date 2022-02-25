Author and Thought Leader, TJ Sweet, Presents a New Approach to Fighting Off Negativity in the Relaunch of His Book "Practice Gratitude: Find Joy"

Bad news here, negativity there, toxicity—these are things that strain our minds and exhaust us mentally. The world romanticizes negativity to a point where we think it's normal for us to complain and to feel all sorts of negative emotions. However, in TJ Sweet's, “Practice Gratitude: Find Joy,” readers will find a treasure trove of insights that will help turn their minds around.



TJ Sweet is a thought leader in the field of building relationships among others and the self. He has a multidisciplinary strategy that combines proper nutrition, fitness, mindfulness, and yoga to create an immediate and powerful shift in one's perspective. The book is one of the media he uses to promote positivity and gratitude, and it aims to make his principles available on demand.



“As you read this book, my desire for you is to gain a better understanding of your own ability to control your own thoughts and mindset by reading the messages and practicing the journaling piece. This is impactful and will make a difference in helping you be more present. The messages are different each day so do your best to not let it turn into something heavy or something that makes you lose patience while you internalize each message.” –TJ writes.



The book is designed to be read each day. TJ provides more than three-hundred sixty-five nuggets of wisdom ready for the daily consumption of the readers. It is also paired with a section for journaling that makes the book interactive and provides readers with an opportunity for application.



The book teaches us that choosing gratitude every day keeps negativity away.

Get your copy. Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/practice-gratitude-find-joy-by-tj-sweet/



Practice Gratitude: Find Joy

Author: TJ Sweet

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: February 2022

Book Genre: Religion & Spirituality › Worship & Devotion



About the Author:

A native Missourian, TJ has a unique strength as a relationship builder to empower his readers with life breathing and inspiring words. In his everyday pursuit of mind, body and Soul connection he reminds us to see life through a gratitude and how learning to modify your perspective can have a profound impact on the joy you experience. With a master's degree in health care, TJ teaches his unique approach to mindful relationships within and across diverse work groups. TJ is a leader of proper nutrition, fitness, mindfulness & yoga and reveals how using this multidisciplinary approach to managing self-care can have immediate and powerful effects.

— WebWireID285798 —