Ukraine - United States & Russian Relations CRS Briefing Book & Archive 2004-2022 Published

BACM Research/PaperlessArchives.com has announced the publishing of Ukraine - United States & Russian Relations CRS Briefing Book & Archive (2004-2022)
This collection contains reports from the Congressional Research Service (CRS) related to Ukraine dating from September 21, 1994, to February 9, 2022.
It can be downloaded for free at:
https://downloads.paperlessarchives.com/p/ukraine-united-states-russian-relations-crs-briefing-book-archive-2004-2022/
Major subjects and topics in this collection include:
2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
Vladmir Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky
U.S. Security Assistance to Ukraine
Russian Military Activity
Russian Cyber Units
Ukraine Elections
Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ukraine Russia/Conflict
U.S. Sanctions on Russia
Russia's Nord Stream 2 Natural Gas Pipeline to Germany
Russian Military Exercises
Russian Elections
About Congressional Research Service (CRS)
The Congressional Research Service (CRS) is the public policy research arm of the United States Congress. As a legislative branch agency, the CRS works exclusively and directly for Members of Congress, their committees, and staff on a confidential, nonpartisan basis. The CRS staff comprises nationally recognized experts in a range of issues and disciplines, including law, economics, foreign affairs, public administration, social, political sciences, and natural sciences. The breadth and depth of this expertise enables CRS staff to come together quickly to provide integrated analyses of complex issues that span multiple legislative and program areas.
About BACM Research/PaperlessArchives.com
BACM Research - PaperlessArchives.com provides historical documents, primary source material, early secondary sources, and histories that allow access to historical and often once secret documents, recordings, photos, video and audio.
Materials cover Presidencies, Historical Figures, Historical Events, Celebrities, Organized Crime, Politics, Military Operations, Famous Crimes, Intelligence Gathering, Espionage, Civil Rights, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and more
Material from Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Agency (NSA), Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Secret Service, National Security Council, Department of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Department of Justice, National Archive Records Administration, Presidential Libraries, and more
— WebWireID285796 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.