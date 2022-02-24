Everygame Poker Giving 10 Free Spins on New "Lost: Mystery Chests" Game from Betsoft

Slots players return to the mysterious pyramids of Egypt with world-renowned archaeologist Dr. Dakota Bones in the new Lost: Mystery Chests slot. The new game from Betsoft is now available in the casino games section at Everygame Poker. This weekend, all active players can take ten free spins on the new slot game.
View or download video version of this story.
In this fascinating three-reel, a sequel to the hit game Lost, they'll go deep beneath sand and stone to discover untold treasures hidden in Mystery Chests on the reels. These chests open to reveal an instant cash win, high value symbols, Wilds or Scatters.
During regular spins, three to five Mystery Chests can appear. During Free Spins, there are always at least three and there can be up to nine.
Scatters award up to ten free spins with an up to $40 instant cash prize.
INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFER
10 Free Spins: February 25-28, 2022
This weekend, all players that have made at least one deposit can take 10 free spins on the new Lost: Mystery Chests. The ten free spins are applied soon as the game is opened. (Winnings are subject to the standard 30X rollover requirement.) Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.
Everygame Poker has busy tables on the Horizon Poker Network and a casino games section with a huge selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers.
