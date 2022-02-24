Vantage and DBX continue as F1's official Safety and Medical Cars

Aston Martin Lagonda will continue to supply the official Safety Car and Medical Car for the Formula One World Championship in 2022, with the Aston Martin Vantage and DBX set to continue in their roles.

Aston Martin is currently "putting the final touches" to the Vantage Safety Car and DBX Medical Car before they appear at 12 of the 23 Grands Prix on the calendar, beginning with the Australian Grand Prix on April 8-10.

The specially prepared Vantage and DBX will sport the 2022 Aston Martin Racing Green colour scheme that adorns the AMR22, with the former also leaning on Aston Martin's learnings from the Vantage GT programme.

The DBX's experience in F1 has had a direct impact on the road-going version. The recently released DBX 707, the world's fastest luxury SUV, has been bolstered by data gathered at Grands Prix circuits around the world.

Both the Vantage and DBX also feature cutting-edge technology to help them ensure safe racing during the Grand Prix weekend.

The Vantage features bodyside mounted radio antennas, an LED rear number plate, access to the FIA's marshalling system and a bespoke roof-mounted LED light bar, which was developed by Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, the DBX's spaciousness allows it to carry a variety of essential equipment such as fire extinguishers, a defibrillator and a large medical kit bag.

Like the Vantage, the DBX has been fitted with FIA-approved racing seats equipped with a six-point safety harness, the marshalling system and also TV screens to allow for constant monitoring.

Tobias Moers, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda said: "It is a continuing source of pride for myself and the whole company to see our cars playing a crucial role in Formula One.

"Vantage and DBX will feature at 12 Grand Prix this year and, as much as I hope they won't be called upon too often in the races, I think we all know they will be busy again as F1 enters this new era.

"We're excited to be part of the show!"

