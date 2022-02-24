Up to 425 HP system performance for the Q5, A6 and A7 models

In the executive car-range, the Audi models with 50 and 55 TFSI e engines combine the strengths of an electric drive with the advantages of an internal combustion engine. Over short distances, these plug-in hybrids can be driven purely electrically and thus quietly and with zero local emissions. On long journeys, an efficient TFSI petrol engine ensures that there is no need to worry about range or charging infrastructure. Even the chapter on driving pleasure is well defined thanks to generous series performance. With the new ABT Power performance upgrades* it now even gets really sporty. They are available for the Audi Q5 (SUV and Sportback), the A6 (Avant and Sedan) and the A7 Sportback, which have the efficient 2.0 TFSI e on board as a plug-in hybrid drive. ABT Sportsline customers will then hit the road with an impressive system output of up to 425 HP (313 kW) and a maximum torque of up to 550 Nm.

In the executive car-range, the Audi models with 50 and 55 TFSI e engines combine the strengths of an electric drive with the advantages of an internal combustion engine. Over short distances, these plug-in hybrids can be driven purely electrically and thus quietly and with zero local emissions. On long journeys, an efficient TFSI petrol engine ensures that there is no need to worry about range or charging infrastructure. Even the chapter on driving pleasure is well defined thanks to generous series performance. With the new ABT Power performance upgrades* it now even gets really sporty. They are available for the Audi Q5 (SUV and Sportback), the A6 (Avant and Sedan) and the A7 Sportback, which have the efficient 2.0 TFSI e on board as a plug-in hybrid drive. ABT Sportsline customers will then hit the road with an impressive system output of up to 425 HP (313 kW) and a maximum torque of up to 550 Nm.

In all of the above models, the TFSI petrol engine produces 265 HP (195 kW) and 370 Nm ex works. With the electric motor connected, the system output of the 50 TFSI e is 299 HP (220 kW) and 450 Nm. The 55 TFSI e has a total of 367 HP (270 kW) and 500 Nm. The use of the high-tech ABT Engine Control

(AEC) boosts the combustion engine in both cases to 315 HP (232 kW) and 430 Nm. In the case of the 50 TFSI e, this results in a system performance of 357 HP (262 kW) and 500 Nm. The 55 TFSI e even has 425 HP (313 kW) and 550 Nm. The A6 and A7 are thus in good company with the extremely sporty S models. In the Q5, the 55 TFSI e is already the most powerful variant and further increases its claim to leadership with the ABT Power performance upgrade.

As always, ABT Sportsline, the world's largest automotive aftermarket and performance parts specialist for Audi and VW, also offers modifications for the appearance, such as sporty and elegant rims. All vehicle models and combination options can be found in the ABT configurator.

*The engine performance data is in accordance with the stipulations of EWG/80/1269. The process and dynamometer manufacturer have been certified and authorised by the vehicle manufacturer. For further details, visit www.abt-sportsline.com/performance-measurement.

— WebWireID285764 —