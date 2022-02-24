Paramount+ Reveals Premiere Date and Official Trailer for New Original Series "The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder," Premiering Thursday, March 31

Click HERE to Watch Official Trailer

Click HERE to Download Key Art and Series Imagery

Paramount+ today released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming original series THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER. All 13 episodes of the debut season will be available to stream beginning Thursday, March 31, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Nordics and Latin America. Combining live action and animation, THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER will pick up years after the original ended by following Timmy Turner's cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo.

In THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, Viv's cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv's charismatic new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them, and the two siblings must take turns making wishes. Together, they learn to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.

THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER stars Audrey Grace Marshall as Vivian “Viv” Turner; Tyler Wladis as Roy Raskin; Laura Bell Bundy as Roy's mom, Rachel Raskin; Ryan-James Hatanaka as Viv's dad, Ty Turner; and Imogen Cohen as their friend, Zina Zacarias. Original voice cast Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to voice the iconic, and still animated, fairly godparents, Wanda and Cosmo respectively.

Nickelodeon's beloved animated “The Fairly OddParents” series, which ran from 2001-2017 with 172 episodes, followed the magical adventures of 10-year-old Timmy Turner and his well-meaning fairy godparents who grant him wishes. During its run, “The Fairly OddParents” became one of Nickelodeon's most beloved properties from both fans and critics alike, having won and been nominated for dozens of awards. All 10 seasons of the original “The Fairly OddParents” are available to binge on Paramount+. “The Fairly OddParents” was created by Butch Hartman.

THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER original series for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. The series is executive produced by Christopher J. Nowak (“Danger Force,” “Henry Danger,” “Sam & Cat”), who also serves as showrunner, and Samantha Martin (“Danger Force,” “Henry Danger The Musical”). Butch Hartman (“The Fairly OddParents,” “Danny Phantom,” “T.U.F.F. Puppy”) and Fred Seibert (“The Fairly OddParents,” “Adventure Time,” “Castlevania”) serve as executive producers. The pilot is directed and executive produced by Mike Caron (“Danger Force,” “Side Hustle,” “Henry Danger”).

THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER joins Paramount+'s growing lineup of original and exclusive kids' programming, including the new animated series BIG NATE, STAR TREK: PRODIGY, RUGRATS and KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB'S UNDER YEARS, and movies including THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, THE J TEAM, PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE and CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG.

@ParamountPlus

@Nickelodeon

@FairlyOddParents

#FairlyOddParents

About Paramount+:

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream the company's other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

About Nickelodeon:

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's PARA PARAA))) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

— WebWireID285765 —