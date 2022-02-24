Alpine Esports Challenge: Who can compete with Esteban Ocon and Patrick Sipos?









Alpine is kicking off its season early with the Alpine Esports Challenge, which will take place on February 27-28 th , 2022, at ESPOT Paris.



Alpine continues its partnership with ESPOT, a major gaming space located in the heart of the French capital. ESPOT will host the Alpine Esports Challenge, on Sunday February 27 th and Monday February 28 th , in a competitive environment.



The final races will be broadcasted live on Monday 28 February, from 5pm on the brand's Twitch channel: www.twitch.tv/alpine.



Open to the public, this competition will allow the best participants to compete for the right to race against Esteban Ocon, BWT Alpine F1 Team pilot, and Patrick Sipos, Alpine Esports driver, in a highly anticipated final.

Alpine and esport fans will have an appointment at ESPOT Paris,Sunday, February 27th, from 10 am until the final which will be held on Monday, February 28th after two days of frantic competition.

Paris' Gamer's Paradise, ESPOT is a mandatory stop for all gamers, and is located in front of the Louvre in Paris. In a space of 2000 m², ESPOT will welcome the first Alpine Esports Challenge.

Through this tournament, the competitors will be able to measure themselves against each other during a time trial, on the F1 2021 racing game. At the end of this qualifying session, the 4 drivers with the best times will compete in a race on the Alpine simulators in the early afternoon on Sunday. The winner of this race will face Esteban Ocon, BWT Alpine F1 Team driver, while the runner-up will face Patrik Sipos, Alpine Esports driver.

In the heart of an immersive experience, the participants of the Alpine Esports Challenge as well as the visitors will be brought to discover more closely the brand. The new Alpine A110, the brand's iconic vehicle, will be displayed at ESPOT from Saturday February 26th, setting the tone for the weekend. Fans who made the trip will also be able to perform the same visual performance tests as those performed by Formula 1 drivers, thanks to Shamir.

The final will be broadcasted on the brand's Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/alpine from Monday February 28th at 5pm. Special guests and VIPs areexpected at this event that will launch the Alpine Esports 2022 season.

About Alpine

Founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé, Alpine has asserted itself over the years with its French-style sports cars. In 2018, the brand presented the new A110, a sports car that is true to Alpine's timeless principles of compactness, lightness, agility and driving pleasure. In 2021, the Alpine Business Unit was created, to become the dedicated brand for the innovative, authentic and exclusive sports cars of the Renault Group, benefiting from the heritage and know-how of its historic Dieppe factory and the engineering expertise of the Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars teams.

